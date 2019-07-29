HCPD bomb team ‘safely neutralized’ suspected unexploded ordnance found on Garden City beach

GARDEN CITY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department bomb team “safely neutralized” a suspected unexploded ordnance found on a beach in Garden City, the department said in a tweet.

“Overnight, the #HCPD Bomb Team safely neutralized a suspected unexploded ordnance that was ultimately identified as a Mark 25 Marking Flare,” HCPD’s tweet on Monday morning said.

HCPD responded to a call for an ordnance found on a beach near North Waccamaw Boulevard around 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

Police spokesperson, Mikayla Moskov, said the initial caller reported it as a ‘possible unexplored ordnance’ a child uncovered while digging in the sand.

