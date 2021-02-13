Body found in pond at Azalea Lakes

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Police Department has located a body in the area of Azalea Lakes outside of Myrtle Beach, according to officials.

Azalea Lakes Boulevard remains closed at Cold Water Circle and Gladiola Court.

Drivers are asked to take alternate routes and steer clear of the area.

Yellow police tape is up with a heavy law enforcement presence from Horry County Fire Department and Horry County Police Department.

There is no risk to the community.

The investigation is ongoing.