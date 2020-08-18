AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — HCPD closed the road at 7th Ave. and Bay Street in Aynor Tuesday afternoon due to an “active investigation” in the area.
HCPD said community members are asked to avoid the area.
No other information is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Manhunt underway near Timmonsville for suspect wanted out of multiple counties
- HCPD closes road in Aynor due to ‘active investigation’
- Pawleys Island area man arrested after child porn investigation
- Woman who lost dad to COVID-19 says Trump was his ‘only pre-existing condition’
- Gov. Greg Abbott proposes Texas cities that defund police have ability to increase property taxes frozen