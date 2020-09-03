HCPD conducting investigation outside of Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are conducting an investigation outside of Conway, police said.
The investigation is in the area of Graham Road, according to police. No details about the investigation were released.
Community members may see an increased police presence in the area and residents are asked to avoid the area while officers work.
Count on News13 for updates.
