HCPD, family, and friends continue search for missing Conway-area woman

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police continue their search for a missing woman out of the Red Hill Neighborhood.

Police say 61-year-old Marianna Marsh was reported missing on Friday and is considered endangered, as she left home without needed medication.

Before she went missing Marsh told her adult children that she was upset and needed to “blow off some steam.”

Joy Macbay, Marsh’s daughter, says Marsh has a history of leaving home when she is upset, but has never been gone this long.

“She took nothing with her. She left her purse, her identification, her money, her cards, phone, medicines – everything is left behind,” said Macbay.

“She’s taken off on a walk to blow off some steam. She’s taken a drive to blow off some steam, but she’s never been gone more than a certain number of hours without ‘hey, I’m ok,'” said Macbay.

On Monday police were searching for Marsh in the 700 block of Birch Lane off of University Forest Circle.

A drone was used to get aerial footage of the neighborhood and nearby woods.

Family of Marsh says they were looking for her all weekend and have posted flyers around town.

Macbay says Marsh could be anywhere along 501 and 544 in the Conway area.

She is asking for all businesses and homeowners to consider looking at their security footage for any leads to Marsh’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520. Count on News13 for updates.