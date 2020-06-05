Live Now
Watch WBTW News13 at 5, 5:30 and 6 pm

HCPD investigates reports of shots fired along Intracoastal Waterway

Grand Strand

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a report of shots fired near Socastee along the Intracoastal Waterway.

Mikayla Moskov with HCPD said no one was injured. No other details are available at this time.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories