SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a report of shots fired near Socastee along the Intracoastal Waterway.
Mikayla Moskov with HCPD said no one was injured. No other details are available at this time.
Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- HCPD investigates reports of shots fired along Intracoastal Waterway
- DHEC announces 447 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths
- ‘I’m so sorry, all I want is a hug’: 12-year-old accused of leading Oklahoma police on wild chase
- Two injured in single-vehicle crash in Market Common area
- Local Spotlight: Well-Known Photographer and Best Selling Author, Gene Ho