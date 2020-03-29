HCPD: Investigation underway after report of possible shooting

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – Police in Horry County are investigating a report of a possible shooting, according to a department spokesperson.

The investigation is happening near Drake Lane outside of Myrtle Beach, Mikayla Moskov tells News13.

HCPD asks community members to avoid the area if possible while officers investigate.

That is all the information being released for now.

