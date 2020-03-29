HCPD issues citations for social distancing during patrols

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department announced that it issued citations for social distancing as it patrolled the shores and waterways Saturday.

Ten citations were issued for social distancing, HCPD says. Other groups were compliant to disperse or separate.

The department said HCPD Beach Patrol and River Patrol worked to enforce Governor McMaster’s mandate on groups.

To try and slow the spread of COVID-19, Governor McMaster authorized law enforcement officers to disperse outside gatherings of three or more.











To report social distancing violations that do not involve members of the same family unit, you can call HCPD’s non-emergency line at 843-248-1520.

