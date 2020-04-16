HCPD issues warning about viral Facebook ‘game’

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department issued a warning about a viral Facebook “game” Thursday.

In the “game,” users copy and paste a post and fill in information about themselves, such as their favorite color, name of their first pet, and other similar questions. HCPD said it’s not a good idea to give out that information as it can easily be used to steal identities.

A lot of these questions are often used as security questions on websites, and by providing answers to these, it makes it easier for scammers to get into your account.

“It’s also pretty simple–just don’t give your information out and others can’t use it to steal your identity,” HCPD said.

