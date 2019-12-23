HCPD offers holiday safety tips if you’re leaving town

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – If you’re traveling this week during the holidays, Horry County police suggest preparing your home before you leave.

“If you are leaving it’s a good idea to make your home look like it is occupied. Make sure someone is collecting the newspapers that may pile up out front. Make sure that lights are set on a timer or something of that sort,” said Mikayla Moskov, a Horry County Police Department spokesperson.

Moskov encourages people who leave for the holidays to make their homes look alive.

“It makes the home look like someone is actively in it and makes people who want to commit a crime less likely to come up to your home,” said Moskov.

While the holidays are a time for sharing, police say sharing your travel plans on social media could be dangerous.

“You may think your social media is secure, but you never know who’s watching and if someone finds out that you’re not going to be there then they may decide it’s an opportunity to commit a crime,” said Moskov.

If you’ll receive packages while you’re away, police say knowing tracking information makes all the difference.

“Make sure that you’re monitoring those to see what’s coming in. Check those scheduled times through the various apps that allow you to see when things are going to be dropped off,” said Moskov.

Police suggest surveillance and doorbell cameras as tools to capture crimes in the moment.

“If you have those types of surveillance items you can certainly use those and if you are able to capture something suspicious going on, you can turn that over to authorities for an investigation,” said Moskov.

HCPD asks anyone who sees any suspicious activity to report it to 9-1-1 or the non-emergency line at 843-248-1520.