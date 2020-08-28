HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County police officer was given a “donation to re-hydrate” while working a traffic check this week.
According to HCPD, Cpl. Hain was surprised with a “sweet” thank you card which contained a two $1 bills.
“Dear police officer, we want you to know that we appreciate the job that you do keep working hard for our community it’s not a lot but we hope this will buy you a cold or hot drink,” the card said.
HCPD expressed thanks for the support and said they are fortunate to work in this community.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- North Myrtle Beach man charged with criminal sexual conduct, resisting arrest
- Coroner identifies man killed in Darlington County shooting
- Darlington man charged after shooting during ‘verbal dispute’ in Florence
- HCPD officer gets ‘donation to re-hydrate’ while working traffic check
- DHEC announces 903 new COVID-19 cases, 23 new deaths