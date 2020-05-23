HCPD on scene of crash on Hwy 501 near Carolina Forest Blvd; drivers asked to avoid area

CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Police are on scene of a crash in the area of Hwy 501 and Carolina Forest Blvd.

HCPD said there is heavy traffic in the area and drivers should expect delays. South Carolina Highway Patrol and Horry County Fire Rescue, are also on scene to help direct traffic.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, at least one person is injured.

HCPD urges drivers to find alternate routes.

A separate crash happened on Hwy 501 near Conway Friday morning that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old.