HCPD raises $5K for charity during “no shave campaign”

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Every November Horry County police officers are given the option to donate money in exchange to keep facial hair.

“We’ve since expanded it this year to include everything from November through January. We have people who choose not to shave during those months. We have people who earn the privilege of wearing civilian clothes certain days of the months,” said department spokesperson Mikayla Moskov.

The department says the fun helps fund a different charity each month.

In November proceeds went to the department’s “shop with a cop” event and December’s efforts will be donated to the Special Olympics.

“In January we’re donating the funds to project life saver. Project Life Saver is an organization or a program where individuals who may be prone to wander can get a tracking wristband so that their community members or their family can find them should they wander away,” said Moskov.

The department has raised $5,000 with one month left in the campaign.

“Our officers have a lot of fun with it. They goof around a lot with it and kind of tease each other about their beards and their mustaches,” said Moskov.

Moskov says the department welcomes all friendly competition.

“There’s a little bit of a competition between fire and police even. Where fire says they have the better mustaches, but I think we win,” said Moskov.