HCPD says its gotten several reports of fake rental listings

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department has posted a warning following reports of fake rental listings.

Several of the incidents involve a Craigslist listing for a home in the Loris/Green Sea area on Dixielane Road, HCPD said online Saturday.

Police say that on multiple instances, a potential renter made contact about the property and when they got there, found no house in sight.

Directions via a texting app from whoever is listing the home lead renters down a dirt path where their vehicles get stock or bogged down, police said.

HCPD says its important to do research when renting and to be careful when meeting someone.

The agency said that if a deal seems to good to be true, it probably isn’t real.

It also warned that if the lister will only communicate through texting or in an app, thye may not be truthful.

You can file reports for illegal activity to HCPD at 843-248-1520.

