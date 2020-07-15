HCPD searches for man last seen July 4

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department (HCPD) is searching for a missing man last seen July 4.

Gregory “Ronzelle” Dewitt, 25, was last seen near Longs, police said. Dewitt is between 6′ and 6’2″ and 190-200 lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes, and glasses.

Police said he may be in a red 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 truck with South Carolina license plate NFP410.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-248-1520.

