HCPD to add 15 new officers to department, approved through grant

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police Department will be bringing in an additional 15 officers to promote neighborhood safety.

The police department submitted for a grant for funding of these officers, which has officially been approved through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) COPS Hiring Program (CHP).

According to the department, this grant will enable HCPD to take another step toward the need for neighborhood safety.

Further details about the award will be provided once the official award notification is received.

