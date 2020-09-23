HCPD to dispose of ordnance, some munitions near Hwy 90 on Wednesday

Grand Strand
Posted: / Updated:

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Don’t be surprised if you hear a loud boom near the area of Highway 90 in Horry County.

All is well, but residents might hear a loud noise or feel a vibration in the area.

At about 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the Horry County Police Department Bomb Squad will be rendering some munitions and ordnance safe.

The bomb squad will be in the area for disposal. The area is typically used to dispose of any unexploded ordnances.

News13 will update you here when the exercise is complete.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories