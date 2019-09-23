HCPD trains on defensive tactic skills

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police officers trained on defensive tactics Monday morning.

Once a year the Horry County Police Department trains on defensive tactics, ground defense, and ASP baton training.

“Some of these guys and gals haven’t been to the academy in 10, 15, 20 years, so they really have to rely on our in house training and us making sure that they’re proficient and that they do it often,” said Corporal Kevin Cast.

Officers were put in teams to practice striking and ground moves to regain control.

The training is used for defensive skills that on-duty officers practice every day.

“You’re talking about taking someone’s freedom away from them. Placing them under arrest or even detaining them and there’s always a propensity of violence to occur. You know, it’s something we do every day,” said Cast.

Cast says defensive training within the department is needed as violence against officers increases.

“It would be great for the general public to keep track of the increase of assaults on police officers. We’re trying to prepare your officers that police your communities and give them the best tools available to defend themselves and effect an arrest and do their job and do it safely,” said Cast.