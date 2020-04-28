HCPD will ‘dispose of unexploded ordnance’ Tuesday afternoon

UPDATE: The disposal has taken place.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department (HCPD) are warning the community that they may hear a loud noise in the area of Hwy 90 while the bomb squad disposes of unexploded ordnance.
HCPD said all is well, but a vibration may also be felt in the area.
