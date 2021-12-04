HCFR crews contain fire in Galivants Ferry to less than an acre

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WBTW) — Less than an acre of land was burned Saturday afternoon in a fire in Galivants Ferry, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 2:09 p.m. to the fire on Mar Cap Road. There were no injuries, and no structures were threatened, fire officials said.

Smoke from the fire could linger in the area, HCFR said. No information on the cause of the fire was immediately available from authorities.

The fire is one of several reported this week in Horry County as warm weather and dry conditions have continued throughout the region.

