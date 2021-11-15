HCS, Conway Medical Center set up vaccinations sites for children 5 or older

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools is partnering with Conway Medical Center to host free vaccination sites for children 5 or older.

The sites are open to students, staff and community members. They’ll be administering the Pfizer vaccine.

The free, voluntary clinics will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and Dec. 7-8 at the sites listed in the flyer below.

Students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No appointment is required.

Horry County School board members wanted to stress that HCS students are not required to get the vaccine.