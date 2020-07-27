HCS extends summer food program to Aug. 18

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools (HCS) has extended its summer food program to Aug. 18, according to the district.

Pickup is on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Tuesdays, families are given two breakfast meals and two lunch meals. Thursdays, families are given three breakfast meals and three lunch meals. All meals are free.

The meals are available to students under 18 and special needs students under age 21.

A list of pickup locations can be found on the HCS website. Meals can be picked up by parents without the student if certain information is provided.

