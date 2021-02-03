HCS prepares for elementary students full-time return, distance learning still an option

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Some of Horry County Schools smallest students will soon return to classrooms full-time.

Starting Monday district elementary schools will begin face-to-face learning five days a week.

“It’s almost like a first day of school for them on Monday, because group A has never met group B. So they will be meeting new friends and classmates for the first time,” said Lisa Bourcier, HCS spokesperson.

Bourcier says most school procedures will stay the same in regards to transportation, meal settings, and mask wearing.

The district says bus riders will continue to sit with siblings with space in-between other students.

Schools are expecting more car riders and parents should be prepared for longer lines.

“Now that we’re combining group A, B, and G, together there will be more cars in the car riders lane for drop-off and pick-up. Parents will see some additional traffic around the schools in the mornings and afternoons. They may want to allow a little bit additional time when arriving at the school,” said Bourcier.

Students will eat meals in classrooms, with breakfast delivered in the morning.

Cafeterias will be used as a lunch pick-up station and students will return back to rooms to eat.

“They will have tables set up in the dining area with box meal choices. There will be a hot meal choice and or a cold meal choice,” said Bourcier.

The district says returning to hybrid or full distance learning are still options if COVID cases rise.

Bourcier says decisions will be determined on a case-by-case basis and will not impact other schools.

“We will continue to look at that at a daily basis to see if there’s any changes to an instruction model that needs to be made at individual schools as well,” said Bouricer.

Meal pick-up sites for middle, high school, and virtual learners have changed.

Follow this link to our story to find a site near you.