HCS promoting school attendance through poster contest

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County School district held a poster contest on Thursday encouraging students to have good attendance records.

HCS students in kindergarten through 8th grades submitted posters promoting school attendance.

City mayors from Conway, Myrtle Beach, and North Myrtle Beach alongside News 13’s Meghan Miller participated as guest judges.

HCS like any other school district battles attendance issues.

“This is the future of our cities and of our state and of our country. And we want to offer the best of everything for all our children in Horry County,” said North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley.

HCS coordinator of attendance, Aaron Wilkes, says it is very difficult for a student to catch up after missing even one day of school.

“Chronic absenteeism, if a child misses a total of 10% of the school year then chances of them failing are pretty great,” said Wilkes.

State leaders say school attendance provides structure. The state allows five excused absences per semester.

Excessive absences are punishable by law.

“Parents can face a fine or jail time up to 30 days. And we try to graduate in sanctions, but if a parent just will not get their child to school they could go to jail. I’ve incarcerated parents for not taking their children to school,” said South Carolina Family Court Judge Melissa Buckhannon.

The district has options and solutions for parents with sick children or who are experiencing homelessness.

Making sure families are counseled and helped before being taken to court.

“Talk to the principal if you have any dire circumstances. I mean we’re here. We’re here to help the parents. We’re here to help the kids. So we just want, like I said, we want to see everyone succeed,” said Wilkes.