Horry County Schools responds to teacher concerns over plexiglass in classrooms

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A Forestbrook Elementary School teacher is asking district leaders how learning will get done with barriers.

Plexiglass was recently installed in Teresa Holmes’ classroom and she expressed concern to Horry County Schools Chair Ken Richardson via Facebook on Friday.

Holmes says the barriers make it difficult for students to see the board and herself when instructing. She also asked who would be responsible to clean the glass and how often it would get done.

Holmes declined to interview with News13, but says it is not the nurturing learning environment she wants for her students.

The district spent five million dollars of CARES Act funding to install plexiglass in elementary school classrooms.

“I’ve had people say ‘Why didn’t you take that five million dollars and give it to teachers?’ Because you can’t use that money for teachers. All that money could be used for is getting kids back in school,” said HCS Chairman Ken Richardson.

Richardson says the district’s main priority is getting elementary students back in school full-time.

Several teachers in the district have reached out to News13 off-record about their concerns during the school year.

Richardson says teachers shouldn’t be fearful and he will help teachers directly, if they just ask.

“Our teachers are not threatened. We’re not after the teachers. I’m not after any employee,” said Richardson.

He says desks can be rearranged with the help of facility employees.

The district says plexiglass will be cleaned daily by custodial staff at each school and with the help of teachers.

“The plexiglass is here. It’s going to stay here. It’s going to be here until we get these kids in school back five days face-to-face and it’s going to be there until things are safe enough that we can remove it,” said Richardson.

HCS says it expects all installations to be completed by Friday.