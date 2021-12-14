Driver charged after hitting Horry County Schools bus with students onboard

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A driver of a Nissan Rogue was charged with driving too fast for conditions Tuesday morning after the South Carolina Highway Patrol said they hit a bus with children onboard.

The sedan was attempting a left turn from River Oaks Drive onto a private drive at the time of the crash, according to Trooper Brian Lee. The Nissan Rogue that was driving south on River Oaks Drive went left of the center lane to avoid the sedan. It then hit the bus.

According to Horry County Schools, 35 River Oaks Elementary School students were on the school bus when it was side swiped by a car.

No students were injured, according to the district.