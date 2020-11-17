HCS superintendent receives ‘highly effective’ rating, contract extension

Grand Strand

by:

Posted: / Updated:
hcs_254927

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools’ superintendent received a “highly effective” rating in an annual evaluation and a contract extension, according to the district.

The Horry County Board of Education reviews the superintendent’s performance every year to see if the superintendent meets expectations. The board feels that the district continues to perform well and is “headed in the right direction” with Dr. Rick Maxey as superintendent.

Maxey received an additional year on his contract, which will now expire on June 30, 2024.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories