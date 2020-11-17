HCS superintendent receives ‘highly effective’ rating, contract extension

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools’ superintendent received a “highly effective” rating in an annual evaluation and a contract extension, according to the district.

The Horry County Board of Education reviews the superintendent’s performance every year to see if the superintendent meets expectations. The board feels that the district continues to perform well and is “headed in the right direction” with Dr. Rick Maxey as superintendent.

Maxey received an additional year on his contract, which will now expire on June 30, 2024.