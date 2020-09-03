HCSO: Human trafficking conversations need to start early

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Human sex trafficking is gaining national and local attention in the Grand Strand.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office is part of the Coastal Region Human Trafficking Task Force and is encouraging parents to start conversations with their children.

The task force says most trafficking cases begin online where manipulation is used to control a victim.

HCSO Lt. Sherri Smith is the chair of the task force.

Smith says whether a child is online for virtual schooling or for play, parents should be checking devices often.

“They’re so easily distracted by social media pages and people reaching out. They don’t know who they’re talking to and you’ve got to know who they’re talking to,” said Smith.

Traffickers often groom victims into sending photos or personal information, while keeping a secret relationship.

“Click on every app don’t just assume that calculator app is a calculator. It could be something else,” said Smith.

If a victim lives in a home with a parent or guardian, the trafficker could give them a second cellphone to reach them.

Extravagant gifts may be given to manipulate victims into trusting their abuser.

Smith says these methods are used to isolate victims from family and friends.

She encourages parents to start online safety conversations early.

“If you start talking, they’ll start asking questions and you have to be honest when you answer those questions. Don’t try to sugarcoat it. You need to tell an elementary school child about the dangers of social media and how people are out there that don’t make good choices and try to make you make bad choices,” said Smith.

Traffickers also target vulnerable adults and teens who are seeking food or shelter.

“A trafficker will be anything you need them to be. They will try to fill a void in someone to gain control,” said Smith.

The amount of reported victims has increased by 360% statewide, but Smith says this is a good thing.

“With the increase in victims, the number of victims who have reached out is very positive. The whole idea is to find these victims and get them the help they need,” said Smith.

Currently Horry County has the highest amount of trafficking reports.

Smith says not all reports turn out to be cases.

“It was the number of calls made into the National Human Trafficking Hotline. It wasn’t in the number of cases that we have here in Horry County. I don’t believe that we have any more or any less than anybody else in the state,” said Smith.

She says the increase proves that awareness efforts are working.

“I believe the number went up because of our task force and all the awareness we’re bringing, because we are out there saying if you see something, say something. And so they are,” said Smith.

The task force encourages the community to share credible information on trafficking with neighborhood groups, churches, friends, and family.

Smith says resources can be found by visiting the attorney general’s website, through the Coastal Region Human Trafficking Task Force, and through vetted non-profit groups like Lighthouse for Life.