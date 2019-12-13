“He had a heart of gold:” Family reacts to deadly Pawley’s Island shooting

PAWLEY’S ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – A family is mourning the loss of 20-year-old Deondre Brown after he was shot and killed outside of his Pawley’s Island home on Wednesday.

“He had a heart of gold,” his grandmother, Kerry Williams said.

A small memorial of flowers sits in her backyard where she says he took his last breath. Williams said after Brown was shot, he spent his last moments alive warning his family of the danger.

“He was already shot but he gathered up the strength to run to try to get everybody else safe, and then he collapsed because that’s who he is,” Williams said.

Georgetown County deputies charged three Waccamaw High School teens with the robbery and shooting; 18-year-old Colby Barns is charged with strong armed robbery and possession of crack and marijuana, 17-year-old Aiden Zasimoritch is charged with armed robbery and murder, and an unidentified 15-year-old is charged in connection to the incident.

Barns appeared before a judge on Friday. He was granted a $30,620 bond for the three charges. Zasimoritch will have to go before a judge at a future bond hearing.

Prosecutors plan to charge Barns and Zasimoritch as adults; the other as a minor, but they say that could change depending on what deputies find during their investigation.

“I’m not saying that we will waive this one up but certainly the nature of the charge comes out on the radar,” 15th Circuit Court solicitor, Jimmy Richardson said.

Brown’s family says now they will fight for justice.

“My grandson was a good person, and I want justice for my grandson, I want justice and I’m going to fight for justice because they took away a part of my heart, part of me is gone, so I’m going to fight for justice because I owe him that much,” Williams said.

