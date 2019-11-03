Head-on collision closes beach-bound traffic on Highway 544

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – A head-on collision is impacting traffic on Highway 544 heading toward the beach.

The crash happened near the intersection of Cabots Creek Drive and Highway 544, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.

Highway 544 beach-bound near Cabots Creek Drive is closed to traffic following a head-on collision there at around 4:30 p.m.



One person is being transported to the hospital with serious injuries.



Please avoid the area so #HCFR can help SCHP clear up this emergency. pic.twitter.com/7E2JSur8tJ — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) November 3, 2019

