Head-on collision closes beach-bound traffic on Highway 544

Grand Strand

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – A head-on collision is impacting traffic on Highway 544 heading toward the beach.

The crash happened near the intersection of Cabots Creek Drive and Highway 544, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.

One person is being transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area while crews clear the scene.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Calendar