Head-on crash closes Hwy 544 beach-bound; avoid the area

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – Highway 544 is closed heading beach-bound in Horry County after a head-on collision.

The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 544 near Highway 814. Horry County Fire Rescue reports all beach-bound traffic is currently closed.

Authorities are asking drivers to please avoid the area.

One person was transported to the hospital with injuries not believed life-threatening at this time, according to HCFR.

This is a developing story.

