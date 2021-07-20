Healthcare heroes from across the Grand Strand to receive appreciation breakfast

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Healthcare heroes from across the Grand Strand will soon receive a special morning pick-me-up as a recognition for their unrelenting dedication to serving the community.

For the next four weeks, volunteers with the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau will visit six regional healthcare facilities to provide the staff with an assortment of on-the-go breakfast items.

The locations, dates, and times for the appreciation breakfasts are as follows:

⦁ Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday, July 21 from 7:00 to 9:00 a.m.

⦁ Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday, Aug. 3 from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m.

⦁ Conway Medical Center on Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 6:45 to 9:00 a.m.

⦁ Tidelands Health Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet on Thursday, Aug. 5 from 7:00 to 9:00 a.m.

⦁ McLeod Health Seacoast in Little River on Tuesday, Aug. 10 from 7:00 to 9:00 a.m.

⦁ McLeod Health Carolina Forest on Thursday, Aug. 12 from 7:00 to 9:00 a.m.

“On behalf of our members who represent the Myrtle Beach area business community, we extend our utmost appreciation and admiration for all of our healthcare heroes. These dedicated men and women have yet to let their guard down since the pandemic began and they continue to show their commitment to our health and wellbeing with vigor,” said MBACC and CVB President and CEO Karen Riordan.

Healthcare staff members can receive the grab-and-go breakfast items from the Chamber and CVB’s Mobile Visitors Van, which will be located outside each of the facilities.