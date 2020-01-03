Healthy Concepts in Myrtle Beach asking for sponsors to help bring back after school program

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A non-profit organization on the Grand Strand is working to start its after school program after losing its facility in 2018.

Healthy Concepts had to discontinue it’s After School Leadership Program in 2018 after they could no longer afford their facility off Holmestown Road.

To stay involved in the community, Healthy Concepts hosts family enrichment nights every other month at a local church to provide parents a way to build stronger relationships with their kids through activities like playing games or watching a movie.

Although officials with the organization tell News13, the family enrichment nights are important, they are trying to restart their after school program.

The After School Leadership Program focused on four pillars: wellness, respect, acceptance and protection.

The program provided a safe place where kids could run around with friends after school, get a healthy snack, learn things like self-defense, how to help stop bullying and even life skills like gardening. Additionally, the staff at Healthy Concepts are certified with mental health training.

“They just need to know that they are not alone and there are other children facing the same issues,” Executive Director, Susan Kabore said. “We want to be the place where they feel comfortable and confident and empower them to have new skills to navigate their lives.”

Healthy Concepts is looking for sponsors so they can raise enough money to pay rent for a year, insurance and provide scholarships for kids to attend the program.

“We desperately, desperately need sponsors,” Co-founder, Lisa Melendez said. “13 people. 13 people to donate $2,500. That will get us through the year. One full year of having our space and our insurance. And then we need about 10 people to donate $1,000 and that will give about six months of scholarship to our kids.”

For more information about Healthy Concepts or to become a sponsor, click here or call 843-668-4225.

