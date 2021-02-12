Hearing for preliminary approval of hospitality fee settlement scheduled for Tuesday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A hearing for preliminary approval of the hospitality fee settlement between Horry County and the City of Myrtle Beach is scheduled for Tuesday.

The hearing is scheduled before the circuit court, according to a statement put out by the county and city. If approval is granted, notice of the settlement terms will be published, followed by other proceedings.

A final hearing is expected on April 16. Notices will be posted on the city’s website and given to any class members who have filed a claim.

The Settlement Agreement provides the following:

A class will be certified for settlement purposes only consisting of those who paid the Hospitality Fee within the City and/or other municipalities from January 1, 2017 through August 10, 2019.﻿

The County will pay $19 million to the City to establish a common fund from which verified claims and other disbursements will be paid.

Settlement class members will be able to submit verified claims for reimbursement until May 15, 2021 for 100% of the Hospitality Fees they paid during the period in question.

50% of the amount remaining in the common fund after payment of those claims and disbursements will be distributed to the City and the other participating municipalities for use on tourism-related projects and programs authorized by statute on an agreed allocated basis.

25% of the amount remaining will be distributed to the South Carolina Bar Foundation for use on access to justice programs and services within Horry County on a priority basis, in exchange for a release and waiver of any claim to a greater amount.

The remaining 25% will be held in trust by the City in an interest-bearing account for a period of three years to address any further claims from class members and/or any collateral claims. After the three-year period has run, any funds remaining will be distributed to the City and the other participating municipalities on the same agreed allocated basis.

The County will recommence collecting its Hospitality Fee within the City and other participating municipalities, and the City and the other participating municipalities will return to charging their hospitality and accommodations fees and taxes at the levels that were in effect prior to January 1, 2019. The County, City, and participating municipalities will coordinate this transition with one another.

The Hospitality Fee collected by the County within each municipality, less a standard administrative fee, will be returned to that municipality for use on tourism-related projects and programs authorized by statute.

All towns involved in the settlement approved the agreement this week, sending it to a judge for approval.

The 1.5% hospitality fee took effect on Jan. 1, 1997, and was supposed to end on Jan. 1, 2017, according to the city’s complaint. But the county extended it without consulting the local municipalities.