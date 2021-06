NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Heavy rain and flash flooding is occurring Saturday morning along several roads in the North Myrtle Beach area, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

Accord to NMBFR, more than 2.5 inches of rain has fallen in the areas of Crescent Beach and Windy Hill. Authorities are urging people to use caution while driving and to avoid driving through standing water.

