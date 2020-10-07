HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A helicopter is down on Waties Island in Horry County, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue.
Casey said the call came in around 6 p.m. There are no reported injuries at this time.
No other information is available. Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Helicopter down on Waties Island in Horry County
- MBPD announces name of second officer shot in Myrtle Beach shootout
- Thousands vote early in Horry County, nearly 30,000 mail-in ballots sent out
- Sunny, warm weather continues Thursday
- President Trump says catching COVID-19 was a ‘blessing from God’