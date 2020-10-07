Helicopter down on Waties Island in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A helicopter is down on Waties Island in Horry County, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue.

Casey said the call came in around 6 p.m. There are no reported injuries at this time.

No other information is available. Count on News13 for updates.

