Help available to people whose homes were damaged by Hurricane Florence

BUCKSPORT, S.C. (WBTW) — There will be a mobile intake center set up at the James R. Frazier Community Center in Bucksport over the next two weeks to help those whose homes were damaged by Hurricane Florence.

People can find out if they qualify for help if they have remaining damage from the hurricane.

Ronnie Alston lives on Martin Luther Drive in Bucksport. He said his neighborhood was flooded and several homes in the area had to be repaired. He said his next door neighbor’s house was one of those homes that needed to be rebuilt.

“The churches from out of state from Ohio and all over, got together and came down and redone her whole house,” Alston said.

Alston says the water was at least waist deep.

“You had to have a whole suit on to get through it,” Alston said.

Alston says he paid about $5,000 out of pocket to fix the damage at his house.

“Underneath the house it got damaged from the flood. The A/C, duct work and stuff. We had to place a couple of floors down there because the water had stayed under,” Alston said.

The South Carolina Disaster Recovery is also accepting online applications for people in Horry County. They will also be accepting applications for rental owners as well.