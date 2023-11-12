HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — This week is National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, and New Directions is asking the Grand Strand community for help.
National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week is Nov. 13-17. It’s an annual opportunity to shine a spotlight on the problems of hunger and homelessness and to urge communities to take action.
Here is where New Directions will be next week.
- Monday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., South Atlantic Bank, 630 29th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach
- Tuesday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., 810 Bowling Conway, 2001 Highway 501 E.
- Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Carolina Forest Community Church, 1381 Carolina Forest Blvd.
- Thursday, 9 a.m., to 5:30 p.m., Belin United Methodist Church, 4182 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Coastal Carolina National Bank, 1100 Highway 17. N., North Myrtle Beach
Below is a full donation wish list from New Directions.
Non-perishable food needs
- Canned vegetables
- Canned potatoes
- Canned fruits
- Pastas (spaghetti most needed)
- Tomato sauce
- Pasta sauce / marinara
- Diced tomatoes
- Crushed tomatoes
- Alfredo sauce
- Canned chicken
- Canned tuna
- Jelly / jams
- Gravy mix
- Applesauce
- Boxed potatoes
- Stuffing
- Rice
- Condiments (mayo, BBQ sauce, hot sauce)
- Salad dressings
Hygiene and supply needs
- Men’s and women’s razors
- Shaving cream
- 2-in-1 shampoo & body wash
- Toothbrushes
- Small toothpaste
- Hairbrushes & combs
- Hand soap
- Shower shoes (men’s XL most needed)
- Washcloths
- Portable headphones
- Toilet paper
- Paper towels
- Clorox
- Pinesol
- Antibacterial spray/wipes
- Comet powder
- 55-gallon black trash bags
- HE laundry detergent
- 10-ounce plastic cups
- Disposable plates
- Plastic forks
