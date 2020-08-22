Here’s what it’s like to go to a movie in Myrtle Beach during a pandemic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Movie theaters are starting to open for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Cinemark movie theater in Coastal Grand Mall reopened for the first time Friday and made changes to ensure safety for employees and guests.

“Cinemark is thrilled to welcome movie theater goers back to that immersive, cinemax experience we’ve all been craving,” said Chanda Brashears, Cinemark VP of investor and public relations.

Brashears added that “we’re making face masks and gloves mandatory for all employees and we are also requiring face masks for all guests, but of course guests can remove them in the theater when [they’re] eating and drinking so you can enjoy your favorite movie-going snacks.”

Cinemark added safety measures like sanitizing the theater seats before each movie, disinfecting auditoriums each day, and wiping down surfaces at least every 30 minutes.

For a more in-depth look at their cleaning procedures, click here.

Social distancing markers are placed at all lines, including the concession stands. They also added new technology to ensure distance between guests in the theaters.

“Were staggering showtimes and limiting capacity in order to ensure social distancing within the theater and we’ve also instituted a seat buffering technology that automatically blocks seats adjacent to your party when booking your tickets,” said Brashears.

“97 percent of our guests who visited our theaters said they felt protected and safe with all that Cinemark was doing,” said Brashears.

Private movie-going experiences are available as well. A group of up to 20 people can rent out a theater for a private screening. To book a private screening, click here.