Here’s when new sea-level projections say parts of Grand Strand could be underwater

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Scientists project sea levels along the East Coast could rise another foot in the next 30 years — and even more during the next 100 years.

That might put parts of Horry County underwater, according to new maps by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

One of the biggest headlines out of the new Sea Level Rise Technical Support report from NOAA and other federal agencies is that sea-level rise appears to be speeding up.

The report projects an average sea-level rise of 10 to 12 inches along the U.S. coastline during the next 30 years. That’s how much the sea level has risen in the last century. It also predicts that “moderate flooding” events will happen on average 10 times more often than today.

“Flooding is a major concern here in Horry County,” Thomas Bell, a spokesperson for Horry County Emergency Management, said. “(This report) just really helps to put it all together and see what are some general trends that might be needed to watch on our coastal areas, our areas around the waterways.”

The flooding and sea-level rise are projected to be different depending on local factors. This interactive map shows the possible impact of different sea levels on the area. Fast forward to 2100, and some spots in areas like Garden City and Socastee could be underwater.

“We’ve seen major flooding in the past,” Bell said. “There’s no indication that’s not going to continue into the future. This report is one of those things that says there might be more water closer to us.”

Bell said people who live in Horry County can use the Map your Move tool to see the flood risk for properties in the county.