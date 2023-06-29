MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — If you’re looking for ways to celebrate the Fourth of July, communities across the Grand Strand have a lot to offer, including several different locations for fireworks displays.
FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS
- Georgetown — 9:30 p.m., East Bay Park, 515 E. Bay St.
- Myrtle Beach — 10 p.m., Broadway at the Beach, 1325 Celebrity Circle
- Myrtle Beach — 10 p.m., 2nd Avenue Pier, 110 N. Ocean Blvd.
- Murrells Inlet — 10 p.m., MarshWalk Veterans’ Pier, Highway 17 Business
- North Myrtle Beach — 10 p.m., Barefoot Landing, 4898 Highway 17 S.
SALUTE FROM THE SHORE
- 14th annual July 4th flyover featuring U.S. military aircraft and vintage planes; flight path will include the entire South Carolina coastline, starting at 11 a.m. in Murrells Inlet when the two civilian planes make their way down the coast to Folly Beach. Then, at 1 p.m., the F-16s and the C-17 will fly along the coastline from Cherry Grove to Beaufort County. More information is available on the Salute from the Shore website.
MORE FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS
- Murrells Inlet Boat 4th of July Parade, 11 a.m to 1 p.m.; Boat Parade launches from Garden City Point, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Pawleys Island 4th of July Parade, starting from the town hall, 10 a.m.
- Surfside Beach 4th of July Golf Cart Parade along Ocean Boulevard, 11 a.m.; 4th of July celebration, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Memorial Park, Surfside Drive and N. Willow Drive