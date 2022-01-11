HGTC receives $1.6 million to help students go to school for free and decrease nursing shortage

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Some students at Horry Georgetown Technical College will be able to go to school for free after the school received 1.6 million dollars from a $17 million grant from Gov. Henry McMaster that was distributed to South Carolina’s 16 technical colleges.

The money will allow dozens of programs, including nursing, to have the cost of tuition and fees completely wiped away.

The funds are distributed to the schools based on their enrollment. The scholarship will go towards programs with high-demand jobs such as nursing assistant, veterinary assistant and heavy machinery certificates and other fields that are experiencing labor shortages.

In the spring of 2022, if students do not meet the funding requirements or have their fees covered, those are going to be waived by the college.

Healthcare workers are in short supply in Horry County.

“Hospitals are full because there a lot more sicker people than there has been, there has also been additional facilities opening such as clinics, home health services, hospices and Dr. practices, “said department chair of practical nursing Lorraine Aldrich.

New scholarships will help train out-of-work adults, and students and this could help fill those hundreds of healthcare openings in the area.

“There are people who would not be able to attend school at all if it wasn’t for this funding,” said Aldrich.

Horry-Georgetown Technical College nursing program works with different healthcare care providers to keep students in the community after they graduate so that they will be able to work at local facilities.

Aldrich says that this scholarship will help bring in more students that did not think they could afford school, now they can go to school for free which will eventually help meet the needs of nursing shortages in the area.

“This new initiative will re-introduce students back into college who didn’t think they could go and meeting those needs in the healthcare profession and other professions that have critical shortages, “said Aldrich.

Aldrich says that there are numerous scholarship and funding opportunities within the healthcare programs at the school. For students and she encourages people to fill out the paperwork and see what they qualify for.

“HGTC wants to help students to go to school, we want to make life easier for your families and we have a lot of job opportunities in healthcare and other departments,” said Aldrich.