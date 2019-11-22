HGTC culinary students headed to NYC to participate in James Beard Foundation Thanksgiving dinner

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Students in Horry Georgetown Technical College’s culinary institute are preparing for the trip of a lifetime.
They get to go to New York City for Thanksgiving and participate in a James Beard Foundation dinner.
The dinner is an exclusive charitable Thanksgiving dinner event and allows students to show off the Palmetto State in a delicious way.
“We’re going up there and we’re celebrating this region, we’re celebrating the Grand Strand and all of South Carolina. We’ve really had a lot of support throughout the state with ingredients,” said Joseph Bonaparte, Executive Director of the Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach at HGTC.
