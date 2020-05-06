HGTC to hold in-person commencement ceremony in October

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry-Georgetown Technical College will hold an in-person commencement ceremony in October.

The ceremony, which was originally set for May, was rescheduled due to the coronavirus outbreak and will now be held on October 27 at 3 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

In order to participate in the October ceremony, students must have completed degree requirements in December 2019, May 2020 or August 2020 or be scheduled to complete degree requirements in December 2020.

HGTC says students planning to participate in the October ceremony need to complete a graduation application with the registrar’s office before October 1. Students who plan to participate and have already completed graduation applications don’t need to submit another one.

Caps and gown will be available for purchase at the bookstore when campus offices are allowed to reopen for face-to-face services. Caps and gowns can also be purchased online through Herff Jones. Students participating in the ceremony must have their cap and gown by October 20.

HGTC says they will provide more information to graduating students about tickets for the ceremony as additional guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) become available.

LATEST HEADLINES: