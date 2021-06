HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Highway 378 is closed Thursday afternoon in Horry County after a semi-truck overturned, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at about 5:36 p.m. on Highway 378 at Oak Grove Road east of Conway, HCFR said. The road will be closed for an extended period of time.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Hwy. 378 at Oak Grove Rd. will be closed for an extended amount of time, due to this tractor trailer vs. truck accident.#HCFR was dispatched to this call at 5:36 p.m.



There are no reported injuries.



@SCHP_Troop5 is investigating. pic.twitter.com/HFhRd97Trp — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) June 10, 2021

No injuries were reported but drivers were asked to avoid the area. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.