PHOTOS: Tallest hotel in Myrtle Beach has grand opening

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The tallest hotel in Myrtle Beach held their grand opening Wednesday.

The grand opening for Ocean Enclave by Hilton Grand Vacations Club was held with about 50 people from Hilton Grand Vacations, Strand Capital Group, and the City of Myrtle Beach, according to a press release.

The building is 27 stories and is the tallest resort in Myrtle Beach.

