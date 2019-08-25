Hilton Head residents: Go-kart track tacky like Myrtle Beach

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (AP) – Some neighbors living near a proposed go-kart track on Hilton Head Island say it’s a tacky idea that turns their island closer to Myrtle Beach.

The town’s zoning board approved the track, saying there is nothing in the rules against it.

The Island Packet of Hilton Head reported the Town Council reviewed the decision Tuesday and let it stand, allowing the property owner to apply to the town’s design review board and start construction.

The track will be built at Aerial Adventure Park, which already has a zip line.

Neighbors in a nearby gated community say they are already bothered by the screaming from the zipline and the electric go karts will make it worse.

One neighbor said she didn’t move to Myrtle Beach because of the noise and tackiness.