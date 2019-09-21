Historical marker unveiled at Harriet Tubman’s great-nephew’s Georgetown home

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A historic marker was unveiled Saturday morning at the home of Harriet Tubman’s great-nephew.

The home- located at 231 King Street in Georgetown- belonged to James A. Bowley. He is one of the first people Tubman helped emancipate with the Underground Railroad.

During the Civil War, he served as a landsman in the US Navy.

Later in life, he moved back to Georgetown and worked for the Freedman’s Bureau as a teacher. He would go on to serve in the SC House and was a trustee for the University of South Carolina.

The Gullah Geechee Chamber of Commerce has been working to get the historical marker from the South Carolina Department of Archives and History for months. News13’s Aaron Rhody first brought you the story back in May.