MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — ‘Tis the season for holiday celebrations.

Below is a list of holiday events across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Horry County

  • Riverlight on the Waccamaw
    • Every night in December
    • 6 Elm Street, Conway
  • Conway Celebration of Lights
    • Dec. 1 – 4, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Marina Drive, Conway
    • $1 per person
  • Conway Christmas Village
    • Dec. 1 – 4, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • 200 Laurel Street, Conway
  • Myrtle Beach Tree Lighting
    • Dec. 1, 6 p.m.
    • Between 8th Avenue North and 9th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach
  • Rivertown Christmas Celebration
    • Every Thursday through Dec. 15, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Downtown Conway
  • Conway Meet with Santa
    • Every Thursday through Dec. 22, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • 200 Laurel Street, Conway
  • Conway Tree Lighting
    • Dec. 1, 6 p.m.
    • Main Street and Third Avenue, Conway
  • Surfside Beach Tree Lighting
    • Dec. 2, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Surfside Drive and Willow Drive North, Surfside Beach
  • Polar Express Movie at the Train Depot
    • Dec. 2, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Myrtle Beach Train Depot, 851 Broadway Street
  • Conway Christmas Movie Night – Elf
    • Dec. 2, 6 p.m.
    • 110 Laurel Street, Conway
  • Rivertown Reindeer Run
    • Dec. 3, 8 a.m.
    • Conway Marina
  • Breakfast with the Grinch
    • Dec. 3, 9 a.m.
    • 4149 Main Street, Loris
    • $10 per person
  • A Very Broadway Christmas Parade
    • Dec. 3, 11 a.m.
    • Broadway at the Beach, Myrtle Beach
  • Rivertown Regatta Christmas Boat Parade
    • Dec. 3, 5 p.m.
    • Conway Riverwalk
  • Tanger Elf on the Shelf
    • Dec. 3, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
    • Tanger Outlets, both locations
  • North Myrtle Beach Christmas Parade
    • Dec. 3, 5:30 p.m.
    • Parade route starts on 2nd Avenue North, proceed south to Main Street, take a right onto Main Street and travel to Ye Old Kings Highway
  • Broadway Christmas Celebration Show
    • Dec. 3, 8 p.m.
    • Broadway at the Beach, Myrtle Beach
  • Garden of Hope Christmas Tree Lighting
    • Dec. 4, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • 1395 Carver Street, Myrtle Beach
  • Under the Lights 5K
    • Dec. 7, 6 p.m.
    • 4 Elm Street, Conway
  • Conway Tree Lighting
    • Dec. 8, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Main Street, Conway
  • Rocking Around the Forest 5K and Festival
    • Dec. 10, 8 a.m. race, 9:30 a.m. festival
    • Tanger Outlets, Highway 501, Myrtle Beach
  • Pancakes with Santa
    • Dec. 10, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
    • Conway Sports and Fitness Center
    • $5 per person, registration required (register here)
  • Myrtle Beach Pancakes with Santa
    • Dec. 10, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, Myrtle Beach
  • Conway Christmas Parade
  • Surfside Beach Christmas Parade
    • Dec. 10, 2 p.m.

Florence County

  • Hometown Holidays
    • First weekend in December
    • Downtown Lake City
  • Lake City Christmas Parade
    • Dec. 2, 6 p.m.
    • Main Street, Lake City
  • Christmas Market at Pee Dee State Farmer’s Market
    • Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • 2513 West Lucas Street, Florence
  • Living Nativity
    • Dec. 6 and Dec. 7, 6:30 p.m.
    • First Presbyterian Church of Florence, 700 Park Avenue, Florence
  • Classic Car Cruise-In and Toy Drive
    • Dec. 10, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • Highland Park Methodist Church, 2nd Loop Road, Florence
    • Bring unopened toy or cash donation for parking fee

Darlington County

  • Christmas on Main
    • Dec. 3, 5:30 p.m.
    • Main Street, Lamar
  • Darlington Rescue Squad Christmas Parade
    • Dec. 3, 4 p.m.
    • Parade route starts at Fitness World Gym and ends on Spain Street
  • Darlington Kiwanis Club Annual Carol Lighting
    • Dec. 4
    • Darlington Court House Square
  • Hartsville Christmas Parade
    • Dec. 10, 3 p.m.
    • Downtown Hartsville

Marion County

  • Mullins Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting
    • Dec. 3, 5:30 p.m.
    • 1 North Main Street, Mullins

Marlboro County

  • Bennettsville Christmas Parade
    • Dec. 10, 11 a.m.
    • 200 block Main Street, Bennettsville

Georgetown County

  • Georgetown Christmas Parade
    • Dec. 3, 11 a.m.
    • Front Street, Georgetown
  • Murrells Inlet Tree Lighting
    • Dec. 3, 4 p.m.
    • Morse Landing Park
  • Santa Crawl on the MarshWalk
    • Dec. 10, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • MarshWalk, Murrells Inlet

Editor’s note: This is not an exhaustive list and will be updated as we learn of more events.