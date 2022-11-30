MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — ‘Tis the season for holiday celebrations.

Below is a list of holiday events across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Horry County

Riverlight on the Waccamaw Every night in December 6 Elm Street, Conway

Conway Celebration of Lights Dec. 1 – 4, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Marina Drive, Conway $1 per person

Conway Christmas Village Dec. 1 – 4, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. 200 Laurel Street, Conway

Myrtle Beach Tree Lighting Dec. 1, 6 p.m. Between 8th Avenue North and 9th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach

Rivertown Christmas Celebration Every Thursday through Dec. 15, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Downtown Conway

Conway Meet with Santa Every Thursday through Dec. 22, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 200 Laurel Street, Conway

Conway Tree Lighting Dec. 1, 6 p.m. Main Street and Third Avenue, Conway

Surfside Beach Tree Lighting Dec. 2, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Surfside Drive and Willow Drive North, Surfside Beach

Polar Express Movie at the Train Depot Dec. 2, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Myrtle Beach Train Depot, 851 Broadway Street

Conway Christmas Movie Night – Elf Dec. 2, 6 p.m. 110 Laurel Street, Conway

Rivertown Reindeer Run Dec. 3, 8 a.m. Conway Marina

Breakfast with the Grinch Dec. 3, 9 a.m. 4149 Main Street, Loris $10 per person

A Very Broadway Christmas Parade Dec. 3, 11 a.m. Broadway at the Beach, Myrtle Beach

Rivertown Regatta Christmas Boat Parade Dec. 3, 5 p.m. Conway Riverwalk

Tanger Elf on the Shelf Dec. 3, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tanger Outlets, both locations

North Myrtle Beach Christmas Parade Dec. 3, 5:30 p.m. Parade route starts on 2nd Avenue North, proceed south to Main Street, take a right onto Main Street and travel to Ye Old Kings Highway

Broadway Christmas Celebration Show Dec. 3, 8 p.m. Broadway at the Beach, Myrtle Beach

Garden of Hope Christmas Tree Lighting Dec. 4, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. 1395 Carver Street, Myrtle Beach

Under the Lights 5K Dec. 7, 6 p.m. 4 Elm Street, Conway

Conway Tree Lighting Dec. 8, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Main Street, Conway

Rocking Around the Forest 5K and Festival Dec. 10, 8 a.m. race, 9:30 a.m. festival Tanger Outlets, Highway 501, Myrtle Beach

Pancakes with Santa Dec. 10, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Conway Sports and Fitness Center $5 per person, registration required (register here)

Myrtle Beach Pancakes with Santa Dec. 10, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, Myrtle Beach

Conway Christmas Parade Dec. 10, 10 a.m. View parade route here

Surfside Beach Christmas Parade Dec. 10, 2 p.m.



Florence County

Hometown Holidays First weekend in December Downtown Lake City

Lake City Christmas Parade Dec. 2, 6 p.m. Main Street, Lake City

Christmas Market at Pee Dee State Farmer’s Market Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 2513 West Lucas Street, Florence

Living Nativity Dec. 6 and Dec. 7, 6:30 p.m. First Presbyterian Church of Florence, 700 Park Avenue, Florence

Classic Car Cruise-In and Toy Drive Dec. 10, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Highland Park Methodist Church, 2nd Loop Road, Florence Bring unopened toy or cash donation for parking fee



Darlington County

Christmas on Main Dec. 3, 5:30 p.m. Main Street, Lamar

Darlington Rescue Squad Christmas Parade Dec. 3, 4 p.m. Parade route starts at Fitness World Gym and ends on Spain Street

Darlington Kiwanis Club Annual Carol Lighting Dec. 4 Darlington Court House Square

Hartsville Christmas Parade Dec. 10, 3 p.m. Downtown Hartsville



Marion County

Mullins Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Dec. 3, 5:30 p.m. 1 North Main Street, Mullins



Marlboro County

Bennettsville Christmas Parade Dec. 10, 11 a.m. 200 block Main Street, Bennettsville



Georgetown County

Georgetown Christmas Parade Dec. 3, 11 a.m. Front Street, Georgetown

Murrells Inlet Tree Lighting Dec. 3, 4 p.m. Morse Landing Park

Santa Crawl on the MarshWalk Dec. 10, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. MarshWalk, Murrells Inlet



Editor’s note: This is not an exhaustive list and will be updated as we learn of more events.