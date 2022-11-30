MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — ‘Tis the season for holiday celebrations.
Below is a list of holiday events across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Horry County
- Riverlight on the Waccamaw
- Every night in December
- 6 Elm Street, Conway
- Conway Celebration of Lights
- Dec. 1 – 4, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Marina Drive, Conway
- $1 per person
- Conway Christmas Village
- Dec. 1 – 4, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- 200 Laurel Street, Conway
- Myrtle Beach Tree Lighting
- Dec. 1, 6 p.m.
- Between 8th Avenue North and 9th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach
- Rivertown Christmas Celebration
- Every Thursday through Dec. 15, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Downtown Conway
- Conway Meet with Santa
- Every Thursday through Dec. 22, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- 200 Laurel Street, Conway
- Conway Tree Lighting
- Dec. 1, 6 p.m.
- Main Street and Third Avenue, Conway
- Surfside Beach Tree Lighting
- Dec. 2, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Surfside Drive and Willow Drive North, Surfside Beach
- Polar Express Movie at the Train Depot
- Dec. 2, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Myrtle Beach Train Depot, 851 Broadway Street
- Conway Christmas Movie Night – Elf
- Dec. 2, 6 p.m.
- 110 Laurel Street, Conway
- Rivertown Reindeer Run
- Dec. 3, 8 a.m.
- Conway Marina
- Breakfast with the Grinch
- Dec. 3, 9 a.m.
- 4149 Main Street, Loris
- $10 per person
- A Very Broadway Christmas Parade
- Dec. 3, 11 a.m.
- Broadway at the Beach, Myrtle Beach
- Rivertown Regatta Christmas Boat Parade
- Dec. 3, 5 p.m.
- Conway Riverwalk
- Tanger Elf on the Shelf
- Dec. 3, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Tanger Outlets, both locations
- North Myrtle Beach Christmas Parade
- Dec. 3, 5:30 p.m.
- Parade route starts on 2nd Avenue North, proceed south to Main Street, take a right onto Main Street and travel to Ye Old Kings Highway
- Broadway Christmas Celebration Show
- Dec. 3, 8 p.m.
- Broadway at the Beach, Myrtle Beach
- Garden of Hope Christmas Tree Lighting
- Dec. 4, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- 1395 Carver Street, Myrtle Beach
- Under the Lights 5K
- Dec. 7, 6 p.m.
- 4 Elm Street, Conway
- Conway Tree Lighting
- Dec. 8, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Main Street, Conway
- Rocking Around the Forest 5K and Festival
- Dec. 10, 8 a.m. race, 9:30 a.m. festival
- Tanger Outlets, Highway 501, Myrtle Beach
- Pancakes with Santa
- Dec. 10, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Conway Sports and Fitness Center
- $5 per person, registration required (register here)
- Myrtle Beach Pancakes with Santa
- Dec. 10, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, Myrtle Beach
- Conway Christmas Parade
- Dec. 10, 10 a.m.
- View parade route here
- Surfside Beach Christmas Parade
- Dec. 10, 2 p.m.
Florence County
- Hometown Holidays
- First weekend in December
- Downtown Lake City
- Lake City Christmas Parade
- Dec. 2, 6 p.m.
- Main Street, Lake City
- Christmas Market at Pee Dee State Farmer’s Market
- Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 2513 West Lucas Street, Florence
- Living Nativity
- Dec. 6 and Dec. 7, 6:30 p.m.
- First Presbyterian Church of Florence, 700 Park Avenue, Florence
- Classic Car Cruise-In and Toy Drive
- Dec. 10, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Highland Park Methodist Church, 2nd Loop Road, Florence
- Bring unopened toy or cash donation for parking fee
Darlington County
- Christmas on Main
- Dec. 3, 5:30 p.m.
- Main Street, Lamar
- Darlington Rescue Squad Christmas Parade
- Dec. 3, 4 p.m.
- Parade route starts at Fitness World Gym and ends on Spain Street
- Darlington Kiwanis Club Annual Carol Lighting
- Dec. 4
- Darlington Court House Square
- Hartsville Christmas Parade
- Dec. 10, 3 p.m.
- Downtown Hartsville
Marion County
- Mullins Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting
- Dec. 3, 5:30 p.m.
- 1 North Main Street, Mullins
Marlboro County
- Bennettsville Christmas Parade
- Dec. 10, 11 a.m.
- 200 block Main Street, Bennettsville
Georgetown County
- Georgetown Christmas Parade
- Dec. 3, 11 a.m.
- Front Street, Georgetown
- Murrells Inlet Tree Lighting
- Dec. 3, 4 p.m.
- Morse Landing Park
- Santa Crawl on the MarshWalk
- Dec. 10, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- MarshWalk, Murrells Inlet
Editor’s note: This is not an exhaustive list and will be updated as we learn of more events.