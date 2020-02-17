Homeowners on edge while Intracoastal Waterway floods some neighborhoods

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – Some homeowners in the Socastee area are on edge and frustrated as they watch the Intracoastal Waterway rise near their waterlogged neighborhoods.

“Yesterday and the day before it was coming up over the road, and on Saturday Applewood was completely flooded,” said Stephan Banson, who spent the weekend watching water inch closer to his home on Rosewood Drive.

Rosewood Drive runs along the Intracoastal Waterway, which is backed up after some heavy rains across the region last week. Some yards have been completely flooded out.

“The water is usually 18 inches below that,” said Steve Dunham, who also lives on Rosewood Drive. “And that’s the edge of the lake right there. So, we have about a foot and a half of extra water now.”

Many homes in the Rosewood neighborhood have been devastated in the past. Some are still rebuilding and being put on risers.

Mario Escober has lived on nearby Cottonwood Drive for 10 years. “It’s not funny when all that water comes to your house,” said Escober. “I lost a lot of things, cabinets, beds and everything. it’s hard.”



The Waccamaw River is still expected to rise before slowly falling toward the end of the week. “A lot of the lingering flooding is from upstream waters that are still making their way across our area,” said Victoria Oliba, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Horry County says people should expect to see crews out and about as they monitor conditions. Some people remain hopeful they will not have to leave. “It’s not like you can take all your stuff with you. So, you just have to take a couple of things you really care about and leave the rest and hope it doesn’t get damaged.”

The county also said consultants will be talking with community members this spring to get feedback to include in their flood mediation plan.

Much of the backup is being caused by heavy rain that fell last week over North Carolina. It still is projected to rise in the Waccamaw and ICW before slowly falling toward the end of the week.

